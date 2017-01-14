Baba Ramdev does yoga to set world record in Chhattisgarh

Bhilai , Jan 14 : Over one lakh enthusiasts, led by popular Indian Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performed various Yoga postures in a bid to create multiple world records in India’s central Chhattisgarh province.

State Chief Minister Raman Singh and about 70,000 volunteers, including school students and government officials, were seen actively performing various Yoga postures in Bhilai city on January 12.

Ramdev, who is always seen in a saffron robe slung across his bare chest, staked claim to have created or broken multiple world records in several postures.

“We previously announced that we will set five new world records in Bhilai (city), Durg (district), involving over 1,00,000 people performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ (sun salutation), ‘Kapalbhati’ (skull shining breathing technique), and ‘Anulom Vilom’ (alternate nostril breathing),” said Ramdev.

The yoga guru further said that they have broken the world record of doing 1,000 push-ups in less than 20 minutes and performing ‘Sheersh Asan’ (headstand posture) continuously for 2 hours and 20 minutes.

“Moreover, we also created a new world record of a million push-ups by more than 1,00,000 people. Another world record – the maximum number of people meditating at one place, performing ‘Sarvangasan’ (Shoulder stand) and ‘Halasan’ (Plow Pose) – has been created,” he added.

According to local media reports, only five record attempts were certified by officials from the Guinness Book of World Records.

A participant, Rohtas Choudhary, claimed to have broken previous records by doing 1,000 push-ups in less than 20 minutes.

“The previous record was by a Canadian, who did 1,000 push-ups in 22 minutes and 44 seconds in 2012. Since then, no one has broken it but today, when I did 1,000 push-ups within 19 minutes and 20 seconds,” said Choudhary.

The practice of yoga originated in ancient India and includes exercises, postures (called asanas) and meditation, all aimed to achieve physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

The United Nations (UN) declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, after adopting a measure proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2015, capital New Delhi set a world record for the largest yoga demonstration at a single site.(ANI)