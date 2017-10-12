Baba Ramdev hits out at Tharoor for supporting SC’s ban on firecrackers: Sacrificing animals for Muslim festivals harm everyone

New Delhi, October 12: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev opposed Supreme Court ban on the sale of firecrackers across Delhi-NCR. Ramdev claimed that the ban is targeted at one particular community.

He asserted that it is not right about the way Hindu festivals come under the radar. He even slammed senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for supporting court’s ban on firecrackers. Ramdev said, “an intelligent man like Tharoor must not talk like this.”

In support of the ban, Tharoor tweeted, “Your examples of practices integral to those observances; banning them would be like banning lamps on Diwali.” He added, “Firecrackers are unholy add-ons.”

Bakr-Id sacrifices hurt only goats; Muharram mourners flagellate themselves, but Diwali firecrackers affect celebrants&non-revellers alike. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2017

Ramdev against Tharoor’s statement asserted that sacrificing animals also harms everybody and causes pollution.

The Supreme Court, on October 9, upheld the suspension of licenses for sale of firecrackers in the national capital. Until 1 November 2017, the ban on sale and stocking of firecrackers will be in effect.

The court asserted that depending on the ambient air quality after Diwali, order lifting the ban on the sale of firecrackers might undergo a ‘review’.

The top court had suspended, last year, all licenses that permitted the sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail within the territory of NCR. The top court had made clear the immediate effect of the order “forthwith” suspension of temporary licenses issued by the police for sale of firecrackers pursuant to the order of September 12.

In 2005, the apex court had directed that the bursting sound emitting firecrackers should be completely banned from using between 10 pm and 6 am.