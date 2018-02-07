Baba Ramdev wants to inspire people through his TV show

New Delhi, February 7: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is all set to roll out his TV show, based on his life to inspire people. The TV show highlights Ramdev’s phenomenal success in ayurveda, Yoga, business, politics and agriculture and the struggles and hardships he had to face on his journey to success.

According to Baba Ramdev, each and every person has the potential to become a great individual and he hopes that people to sit together with their families and learn how to overcome conflicts in their lives and become successful-like he did.

The TV show titled-‘Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh’ will include 85 episodes and it will be aired in Discovery’s soon-to-be-launched Hindi general entertainment channel. The show will be telecasted across the country from February 12.

During a press conference, the Yoga Guru said that he is that a television series is being made on his life. He added that he was not initially not keen on the idea of Television series, but the channel’s philosophy of ‘Hai Mumkin’ (it is possible) changed his decision.