Babri Case: SC To Revive Charges Against Advani And 12 Others?

New Delhi, March 06: The Supreme Court will deliver its final orders on the Babri Masjid demolition on March 22.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including its senior leader LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati are likely to face charges in the Babri Masjid demolition case which occurred on December 6th, 1992 .

The SC said it will not accept discharge of Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani and 12 others on technical grounds.

LK Advani and 12 others might have to face trial, and it may ask the lower court to conduct a joint trial.

This means conspiracy charges against LK Advani and others may be revived in the decades-old Babri mosque destruction case.

The apex court is likely to take a final call in the case on March 22, 2017 and the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders may face trials. The apex court is likely to club both the Lucknow and Raebareli case. The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the delay in

The Supreme Court is likely to club both the Lucknow and Raebareli case together.

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the delay in the trial against people involved in the demolition of Babri Masjid and has favoured a joint trial of accused soon.

Advani and a dozen others were discharged by a court of conspiracy charges and the main case against Karsevaks or Hindu activists accused of razing the 16th century mosque in Ayodhya in December 1992 is pending in the Lucknow trial court.

The court was hearing the CBI’s appeal against the dropping of conspiracy charges against Advani and others.

The Babri Masjid, a 16th-century mosque, was pulled down allegedly by ‘Karsevaks’ in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, plunging the Uttar Pradesh and country into communal chaos.

Kalyan Singh, who is the Governor of Rajasthan now, was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the Babri Masjid demolition.

The Sangh Parivar, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other organisations, has continuously called for the construction of a Ram Temple at the site of the demolition in Ayodhya.