Babri Masjid dispute: Mosque can be built elsewhere to avoid dispute, Shia Board council.

New Delhi, August 11: After Shia Waqf Board tells the Supreme Court that mosque can be built at distance, the latter on Friday has commenced the cross-appeals hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, to look for an amicable settlement of the dispute.

MC Dhingra, the lawyer appearing for Shia Waqf Board in the Ayodhya case, while speaking to ANI on the same, said that the Shia Board has decided to leave the one-third land allotted to them, to avoid problems for both the religious denominations, in regard to their prayers.

“The basic reason is that even if in one-third area the mosque is built, they will use the oud speaker, and similarly in the remaining area, temple will also have its loud speaker. Hence, this will create problem for both the religious denominations,” he said, adding, “So it is better for the Shia board to bring upon a situation where there is no such kind of disturbance. I am of firm belief that if land is provided elsewhere, in a Muslim dominated area, then there will be no recurrence, at least on this score.”

Briefly explaining the Shia Board’s stand, Dhingra said that if the mosque is built in the one-third area, there will not be any permanent solution to the long-driven dispute. “Shia Board, having the jurisdiction and authority of superintendence over Shia Waqf, has come out with an appeal to this Court that in lieu of the one-third share of the land, they will be given land elsewhere for the Mosque. The reason being, even if mosque is built in the one-third area, it will not bring a permanent solution between the two religious denominations,” he said.

In a 30-page affidavit, filed on Tuesday, the Shia Waqf Board asserted that the Babri Masjid site was its property and only it was entitled to hold negotiations for an amicable settlement of the dispute. The board placed an affidavit before the apex court in which it stated that a mosque can be constructed at a place near birth place of Lord Ram. “Since, the Babri Masjid was a Shia Waqf, we are alone entitled to negotiate and arrive at peaceful settlement with other stakeholders,” Shia Waqf Board said in its statement.

It came just a few days after the apex court agreed to fast track the proceedings on a string of appeals, challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict on the land dispute in the case. The Sunni Central Waqf Board too issued a statement on Thursday, responding strongly to the claim, terming it “baseless.” Both Shia Waqf Board and Sunni Central Board, on Friday, will file their affidavit before the Supreme Court. (ANI)