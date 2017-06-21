Baby Asian elephant faces the public for the first time at the Moscow zoo

June 21, 2017 | By :
baby Asian elephant faces the public for the first time at the Moscow zoo

Moscow,June21: Huddling close to his mother, a baby Asian elephant has faced the public for the first time at the Moscow zoo

The appearance of Filimon, who already weighs 90 kilograms (198 pounds), is such a rare occasion that Moscow City Hall dispatched a deputy mayor to present the baby elephant to the public. Some visitors specifically went to the zoo on Tuesday to see the newborn.

Newborn elephant Filimon and his mother Pipita walk in the pavilion at the Moscow zoo in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, June, 20, 2017. Filimon, a baby elephant recently born at the Moscow zoo, has been presented to the public for the first time. (AP Photo/Alexander ZemlianichenkNewborn elephant Filimon and his mother Pipita walk in the pavilion at the Moscow zoo in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, June, 20, 2017. Filimon, a baby elephant recently born at the Moscow zoo, has been presented to the public for the first time. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenk

Filimon, born less than a month ago to parents who have been living in Moscow since the late 1980s, has increased the number of the elephant family at the zoo to five.

Visibly disoriented, the baby walked into the sunlit enclosure Tuesday morning, sticking close to his mother and trying to grab carrots scattered on the floor.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Suraj Pal Amu, who called woman journo ‘Baby’ sent to judicial custody for remarks against Padmaavat
Having a baby post 35? Here’s what you should know
Mobile phone usage during pregnancy may not harm your baby’s brain, says Norwegian Institute of Public Health
Attaguda resident woman in labour in Hyderabad, delivers a baby in an auto-rickshaw, outside labour ward of the Gandhi Hospital
EasyJet ground staff at Nice airport in France had punched one of its passengers in the face while he was holding a baby
Pregnant woman gave birth to her baby outside a government hospital in Jaipur
Top