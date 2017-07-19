Baby begins to vomit blood ,then what happens

Chennai,July19:Nainitha was just 5 days old when she turned yellow. Jaundice is common in infants. So, we sought treatment and hoped it would disappear in a month and a half at most. I was back in Ananthapur, staying with relatives. 45 days, and still it was affecting her. Her stomach had begun to swell. We were referred to a hospital in Chennai where they diagnosed her with a liver issue.

“We had Nainitha after 7 years of marriage. We yearned to have a child and went for fertility treatments. It cost us all we had, nearly Rs. 9 lakhs. Just when I thought all our dreams came true, fate played its hand.”

My husband works here in Chennai so it was easier for us to consult the doctors. She was too young for surgery and so we were advised to manage the condition using medicines. When she was around 75 days old, a problem in her gall bladder manifested. She needed urgent surgery. 105 days old, as she was recovering her liver disease got worse.

Ours was a love marriage. Our family doesn’t support us because we defied them. They saw Nainitha vomiting blood and stood there stone-faced!

Our doctors told us that she needed Kasai procedure to cure her condition but she did not fit the eligibility criteria. She could die on the operating table. We decided to get a second opinion and went to Global Hospitals. After a month of tests and evaluations, they came back to us with positive news.

This is the only place that gave us hope. Nainitha could live if she has a liver transplant surgery at the earliest.

My baby weighed 2kgs when she was born. When she was not gaining weight the doctors back home told us not to worry. Even now she is only about 4 kgs, her body is swollen and yellow. She has white stools sometimes with blood, she vomits blood, has persistent fever, and can’t digest milk. She is suffering because the condition is affecting all her organs.

We have exhausted all resources and somehow collected Rs. 8 lakh. Thankfully we received funds from the government. Nobody in the family is ready to stand by us. I also lost my father 10 days ago. It’s been harrowing these past 6 months.

The transplant is going to cost over Rs. 22 Lakhs, and we do not have anywhere to go for the rest of the funds.

Please help us save our daughter. She is all we have. We got her as a gift, after so many years and now we are struggling to keep her with us, to give her a healthy life.

Supporting Documents

The specifics of this case have been verified by the medical team at the concerned hospital. For any clarification on the treatment or associated costs, contact the campaign organizer or the medical team.