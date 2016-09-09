Baby born on Buraq Air flight gets free tickets for life

Tripoli,Sept9:They say walk before you can run, but chances are, this kid will probably just fly.A new-born baby has been awarded a lifetime of free flights on Buraq Air after his mother gave birth while aboard the airline.

The airline announced the gift on its Facebook page in celebration of the inflight birth.

The boy’s mother was flying from Tripoli in Libya to Niamey, the capital of Niger, when she went into labor, Buraq Air employee Amir Abu Sin told CNN.

The new born baby boy is pictured in the arms of one of the cabin crew.