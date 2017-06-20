Baby boy gets help of dog to get food from refrigerator

London,June20:If you are too tiny to reach where the food is kept, but is also a hungry toddler, what would you do? Well, in case your Internet game is strong, you can probably take tips from a fellow toddler, now an Internet sensation, thanks to a viral video showing his refrigerator-raiding prowess.

A Facebook user Joe Buddy, uploaded a video of a toddler who is probably trying to get his tiny hands on some food, with the help of his dog, The aww-dorable boy tries to balance himself on his ever-accommodating dog, while he tries to open the refrigerator. He fails one time, but he manages to succeed the next time. While many on social media are clearly loving the duo and their teamwork, others are also concerned about the pet dog breaking his neck.