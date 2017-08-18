Baby girl abandoned by mother in labour in a toilet in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal,August18:A baby girl was found gasping for life two hours after being delivered in a toilet in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident happened on Independence Day when a 28-year-old woman identified as Papita Gurjar came out of the toilet in her home and reported acute abdominal pain to husband Ghanshyam Gurjar.

He immediately took her to the hospital where the doctors told her that she was full time pregnant because of which she had abdominal pain.

When the woman was taken to operation theatre, the doctors were surprised to find that there was no baby inside her. They then suspected that the woman might have delivered the baby in the toilet itself before she came to the hospital.

Later, an ambulance was sent to the woman’s house where they found a new born baby crying in the toilet. The ambulance staff were shocked to see the baby girl struggling for life. The baby was then taken to the hospital where she is stated stable now. The also found that the baby’s umbilical cord had been cut.

Finding it suspicious, the doctors informed the matter to the police who are probing the matter.