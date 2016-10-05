It’s a baby girl for flown Pakistani actor Fawad Khan!

Lahore, Oct 05: Congratulations are in order for Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf. The Pakistani actor and a heartthrob in India have a baby girl! Although the birth has been hush-hush – no congratulatory messages or pictures doing the rounds on social media – the Dawn reports that Sadaf gave birth to a girl on October 1st.

The actor had flown to his hometown in Lahore from India a few months ago as Sadaf’s delivery date crept closer. This is the couple’s second child; they had Ayaan in 2010. The duo wed in 2005.