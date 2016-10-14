Baby killed and another child injured in Essex dog attack

London,Oct14:A baby boy has died and another child seriously injured after they were attacked by a dog in Colchester, Essex police said.

Emergency services were called to an address in Harwich Road at 3.10pm on Thursday. The boy who was wounded was left with “life-changing injuries”, Essex police said.

A woman was also taken to hospital with minor injuries after being bitten by the dog, whose breed is unknown.

Ch Insp Elliot Judge said: “This is a tragic incident that Essex police is investigating. Specially trained officers are providing support to the family at this difficult time.”

Officers removed the dog from the property after the incident.