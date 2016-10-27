Baby mixup in hospital rectified after 5 months in Shimla

SHIMLA,Oct27: Five months after they were born and mixed up in a hospital in Shimla, two babies have finally been handed over to their biological parents.

The couples whose children were swapped in Kamla Nehru Hospital had decided to amicably settle the case after DNA tests confirmed the doubt of the woman who had given birth to a boy on May 26, but was handed over a girl by the hospital staff. Her son had been handed over to another woman who had given birth to a girl a few minutes later.

DNA tests were conducted on orders of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The couple — Anjana Thakur and Jitender Thakur — who were handed over the male child, were made respondents in the case by the court.

Both the couples stated before the court that they arrived at an amicable settlement in view of the investigation report and have decided to exchange the babies on October 26 after performing some religious ceremonies.

The court had directed the Shimla SP to take the investigation to its logical end at the earliest and had also asked the head of the concerned department at the hospital to conclude the departmental enquiry and file suggestions on steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

In May, Sheetal, who works at the Indira Gandhi Medical College as staff nurse, was told by another pregnant woman Anjana in the labour room that she had given birth to a boy. But later, she was handed over a girl.

Sheetal later came to know that Anjana had given birth to a boy minutes after her delivery, which led to her suspicion. She lodged a complaint with the hospital, but it dismissed her allegation. Sheetal then filed a petition with the Himachal Pradesh High Court which directed Shimla police to conduct an inquiry.

DNA tests confirmed that Sheetal’s son was given to Anjana. Last week, the High Court ordered both families to settle the matter out of court.

The families had decided to exchange babies on Wednesday. Sheetal looked elated on finally getting custody of her son. “I am a nurse myself, this is sheer negligence and conspiracy of the hospital staff, they should be punished for putting me through all this pain,” she said.

Anjana, meanwhile, was in tears after handing over the boy. “I have been feeding the boy as my son for past five months, it’s tough but I always wanted a girl as we already have a 10 year old son.”

Police has arrested a staff nurse and a mid-wife for swapping the babies and will present its investigation report about the conspiracy which was allegedly hatched by the woman and her husband who had given birth to the baby girl.

BD Negi, Additional Superintendent of Police, Shimla, said, “We have arrested two people in connection with the swapping of babies, based on the investigation we will make more arrests in the case to bring out the real culprits who hatched the conspiracy.”