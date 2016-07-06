Bad time for Bollywood : After ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Great Grand Masti’ leaked online

New Delhi, July 06 : Masti’s franchise ‘Great Grand Masti’ which starrs Riteish Deshmukh-Aftab Shivdasani-Vivek Oberoi is supposed to hit screens on July 22, almost 17 days from now. But there is some bad news for the makers and producers of the film! Just like Udta Punjab, the prints of the film have already been leaked online, weeks ahead of its release.

The complete duration of the film is 2 hours 14 minutes, has been leaked online and the prints are seen on many piracy sites from Monday. The makers of the film are shocked and are looking into the matter.Before this, Shahid Kapoor’s Udta Punjab also faced a similar problem.

It’s not even a month to what happened to Udta Punjab and now terror has struck Bollywood again. And this time, the damages will be far greater. Reason being that the prints of Udta Punjab was leaked two days before it hit screens whereas for Great Grand Masti, the prints are out almost three weeks before its release and it will definitely prove detrimental to the film.