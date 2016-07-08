Bad time haunting AAP ? : FIR agaisnt Party MLA Prakash Jarwal for misbehaving with woman

New Delhi, July 8 : In another troublesome development for the Aam Aam Party (AAP), an FIR was filed against their MLA from Deoli, on charges of misbehaving with a woman.

An FIR has been lodged against MLA Prakash Jarwal at the Greater Kailash Police Station under sections 354, 506, 509 and 34 of IPC for misbehaving with a woman.

The victim says she first approached offices of LG and Delhi police CP before filing the FIR.

This is not the first time that Jarwal has landed in trouble, as in May 2014, he was arrested for allegedly thrashing a junior engineer of Delhi Jal Board.

This comes in the heels of AAP leader Ashish Khetan being booked for hurting religious sentiments in Punjab and the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s principal secretary Rajendra Kumar on corruption charges.

Earlier AAP MLA Naresh Yadav was named in an FIR related to a recent case of alleged ‘desecration’ of the Quran.

The AAP has been claiming that the string of attacks against them is the work of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was troubling them as they fear losing the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.