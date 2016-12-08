Bad Weather: Airlines asked to stick to advisory on operating in low visibility

New Delhi, Dec 08: A day after 362 flights were delayed at IGI Airport due to weather and other issues, DGCA today directed domestic airlines to adhere to its advisory on operating aircraft in low visibility, making it clear that no flights be planned during zero visibility and only CAT III aircraft be scheduled in fog.

The aviation regulator has also directed the airlines to reschedule non CAT III aircraft between 10 AM to 8 PM.

While the regulator observed that 38 flights including 24 departures were also cancelled and three flights diverted during the low visibility period at IGIA yesterday, the Delhi Airport put out

DIAL in its statement said only 24 flights were delayed because of weather and 34 cancelled during low visibility period due to “other reasons”. It had also said that no flight was cancelled during the low visibility period yesterday.

In a communication to all airline heads and Delhi Airport authorities, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, “Once again all are directed to obey (its) instructions in letter and spirit.