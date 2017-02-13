Bafta awards: Comedian Actor Stephen Fry takes dig at Donald Trump 

Washington, Feb 13: Comedian-actor Stephen Fry kicked the 2017 BAFTAs off by taking aim at US president Donald Trump as he hosted the 70th edition of the film awards.

As seems to be customary at big awards ceremonies these days, the BAFTA host didn’t waste any time and opened this year’s ceremony by referencing Streep’s public spat with President Trump after her passionate speech at the Golden Globes, where she criticised Trump for mocking a disabled reporter.

Fry entered the stage saying, “I look down on row after row of the most overrated people on the planet in their beautiful borrowed evening wear”, while Streep was seen laughing at the gag.

The 59-year-old presenter praised Streep, who Trump recently branded “overrated”, when he quipped that only a “blithering idiot” would think she wasn’t one of the greatest actresses all time. “She’s one of the greatest actresses of all time – only a blithering idiot would think otherwise,” Fry said in his opener.

He then walked down the steps towards the nominees and the audience that had packed into London’s Royal Albert Hall, where he said, “Ms Streep, it’s tradition here for me to garner a kiss from one of the nominees every year.” Streep happily placed a kiss on Fry, telling him she was “so thrilled”, before he made his way back onstage.