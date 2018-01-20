Bahrain-bound passenger stranded in airport for 3 days as Canadian flyer mistakenly took his passport

| By : Trends Desk

New Delhi,Jan 20: A NRI awaiting for his flight to Bahrain has been stuck in Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for the past three days after as his handbag containing his passport mistakenly flew off with a passenger to Canada.

Satyendra Singh said he arrived from Lucknow to Delhi to travel to Bahrain.

“On Saturday afternoon, I reached Delhi and went for security check to catch the international flight. The queue was long so I put my handbag in the scanner. By the time I reached for check and crossed it, I could not find my bag. I informed the security, who checked the CCTV footage and found that another passenger took the bag and boarded the Air Canada flight. The flight had already departed by then,” said Singh.

Singh could do nothing as he had no other extra clothes or money with him. He could not leave the airport as well due to security reasons and slept on the terminal floor.

“I informed my family and they said they will send some money so that I could buy food. But there was no way they could have contacted me. Finally, On Sunday, Air India shifted me to the lounge and I am currently here. Besides the passport, my handbag had my medicines,” he was quoted saying.

CISF officers say they are helpless citing the protocol according to which a person cannot leave without a passport.

BUt luckily, Air Canada flight, carrying Singh’s bag arrived at Delhi airport on Monday evening. But, Air India, however, said Singh will have to pay the fare difference as such grievances were not the responsibility of the airlines.