Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati condoles death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa

Lucknow, December 6: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday condoled the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

In a message released by her party, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister described the late AIADMK leader as “popular, far-sighted and an able administrator” who championed the cause of the poor, downtrodden and the marginalised sections of the society.

Mayawati expressed her solidarity with the followers, supporters and family members of Jayalalithaa who died on Monday night after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday. She was 68.IANS