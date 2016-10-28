Bail for Rocky Yadav, accused of road rage, cancelled by Supreme Court

New Delhi, Oct 28: Rocky Yadav, accused of shooting a college student in Bihar in road rage, will return to jail. The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail that was granted to him by the Patna high court last week and challenged by the state government in the top court.

Yadav, 21, has powerful parents: his father is a businessman in Gaya in Bihar, his mother is a local politician who was suspended from the ruling Janata Dal-United after a high school student, Aditya Sachdeva, was killed in May.

Sachdeva, 19, was driving home with his friends in a Maruti Swift. Yadav, who was driving a Land Rover, was enraged at being overtaken by the smaller car, witnesses have testified. He fired a warning shot in the air, forcing Mr Sachdeva and his friends to a stop.

Then, he shot again, and the bullet pierced the rear windshield and hit Sachdeva, a court has been told.