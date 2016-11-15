Bailey bridge collapses near Shimla ,HP

SHIMLA,Nov15: The Pangi tribal valley in Chamba and around a 100 tribal villages were cut-off after the Bailey bridge over Lote Nallah on the Tandi-Sansari road collapsed today.

A truck loaded with heavy machinery was passing over the 30-meter bridge when it crumbled and collapsed, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials said, adding it would take few days to reconstruct the bridge.

The bridge was a vital link to habitations along the 150 km-road. It connected the Pangi valley and further areas in Kishtwar area of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The bridge was constructed 20 years ago and maintained by the RCC 74 of the BRO.

Confirming the collapse, Chief Engineer Mohan Lal said, “It would take 10 to 12 days to reconstruct the bridge because the material has to be brought from various places in Punjab.”

The bridge was located 17 km from Keylong, the headquarter of Lahaul and Spiti district, he said.

Local residents said that villagers would face great difficulty in carrying food-grains, fuel and other commodities.

Now they have to use the Saach pass or Kishtwar, a local resident said.