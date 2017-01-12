Bairava fails to impress audiences as it is painstakingly vehement

Bairavaa Movie Review: Kollywood’s most awaited flick of Ilayathalapathy Vijay and south latest sensation Keerthy Suresh starring ‘Bairavaa aka Bairava’ releasing worldwide on January 12th as Pongal festival special to Tamil audience. Bairavaa is an action film written and directed by Bharathan and produced by Vijaya Productions. Distributed by Sri Green Productions.

The film features Vijay and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, while while Sathish, Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Mime Gopi, Sreeman and Sija Rose amongst others play supporting roles. The music is scored by Santhosh Narayanan, the cinematography is handled by M. Sukumar and the film is edited by Praveen KL. Bairavaa cleared with a U certificate and run time is locked to 2 hrs 45 minutes.

Bairava isan action film, features Vijay in titluar role and his love interet Keerthy Suresh as Malarvizhi. Film revolves around a young man (Vijay) who takes up his girlfriend Malarvizhi ‘s (Keerthi Suresh) fight for justice against an unscrupulous, corrupt man who had created a multi million dollar business by misleading aspiring medical students and their parents.The movie tries to expose how institutions fleece students and how that has affected the entire system.

Bairavaa is full on Mass Masala Entertainer with Power Packed Performances, stunning actions scenes and Rocking Music. The trailer and teaser of the film got overhelmed response and increased posive vibes of the film. Bairavaa film is 60th film of Vijay who last seen in 2016’s blockbuster film ‘Theri’. Vijay is romancing Keerthi Suresh for first time in this flick. Director Bharathan previously made Azhagiya Thamizh Magan and Athithi. Azhagiya Thamizh Magan is super film starred Vijay.

Bairavaa Movie Verdict:All the fight scenes were handled very neatly and Vijay’s body language is apt for every scenes. Bharathan has written good heart tocuhing and also good punch dialogues for the movie.M Sukumar who handled the cinematography and Praveen KL who edited Bairavaa has done a good job. Music composed by Santhosh Narayanan and the BGM of the movie were superb.Overall the movie is a powerpacked item entertainer of Actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay. Fans can enjoy the movie till the end and all others expect a good watch in this weekend.

