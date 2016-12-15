Bajaj Dominar 400 launched in India at Rs 1.36 lakh

NewDelhi,Dec15:Bajaj Auto, today finally launched the Dominar 400 in India amid much speculation over its naming and final production. The all new Bajaj Dominar 400 is now available in India for Rs 1.36 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi) for the disc brake variant and Rs 1.50 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi) for ABS variant, with the deliveries to commence from mid-January in 2017. The Dominar 400 is Bajaj’s most powerful motorcycle till date. Bookings of the Dominar 400 can be made for an initial amount of Rs 9000.

Dominar 400 at the Auto Expo 2016 in February as the Pulsar CS 400 concept. The Dominar 400 was rumoured to be called the Kratos previously.

Engine:

The all new Bajaj Dominar 400 will come with a 373cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 35PS of peak power and 35Nm of peak torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. The all new Bajaj Dominar 400 can go from 0-100kmph in just 8.23 seconds, with a top speed of 148kmph.

Moreover, the Dominar 400 engine will comply with the new BS IV emission norms and is the first motorcycle from Bajaj to come with a slipper clutch.

Suspension:

The Dominar 400 gets 43mm telescopic forks upfront and adjustable monoshock in the rear with a kerb weight of 182kg. Apart from this, the operating altitude of the Bajaj Dominar 400 is 0-18,380ft above sea level.

Dimensions:

The all new Bajaj Dominar 400 will come with a wheelbase of 1453mm and will be 2156mm in length, 813 in width and 1112mm in height. Moreover, the ground clearance of the Dominar 400 is 157mm with a fuel capacity of 13-litres.

Features:

The new Dominar 400 will be feature loaded in all senses. It will come with Full LED headlamp with AHO, backlit switch gear, LED tail lamps and even slim LED indicators. The instrument panel will be all digital complete with tacho, speedo etc.

Bajaj has also done away with old school features like a kick starter and will feature specially designed MRF tyres. Moreover, the Dominar 400 will also get dual channel ABS.

Competition:

The all new Bajaj Dominar 400 will compete against the likes of Mahindra Mojo and Royal Enfield Himalayan in India.