Bajaj Kratos VS400 Expecting on this December

Mumbai, Nov 08: The Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj has earlier confirmed to a leading news channel during his interview that the company is going to launch the company’s much-awaited flagship Bajaj Kratos VS400 in the month of December.

The motorcycle was first showcased as a concept namely Pulsar CS400 at the 2014 Auto Expo.

The main highlights of the bike include full LED headlamp and tail lamp, full digital instrument cluster, ABS and a muscular body styling. The Bajaj Kratos 400 will come at an expected price of INR 1.6 lakh for the base variant (ex-showroom).

With the new Kratos 400, Bajaj aims to compete in the highly popular cruiser segment in India, rivalling the likes of Royal Enfield and several other upcoming cruisers in the segment.

Apart from the Kratos 400, Bajaj will be updating the outgoing Pulsar range including the pulsar 150, 180 and 220 motorcycles for the 2017 model year with BS-IV compliant engines. And the bikes have already started reaching the showrooms.