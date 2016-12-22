Bajirao Mastani dance sequence took 10 days to perfect

Mumbai,Dec22:Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are going to be seen in a major dance-off sequence in upcoming film ‘Bajirao Mastani’. And we are sure it’ll be an epic moment to see these amazing and beautiful actors dance together.

Choreographed by Remo D’Souza, the song is a Marathi folk song and he called Shampa to step in an assist these gorgeous ladies in this song.

Shampa spoke to us exclusively and she shared her experience:

“Deepika is trained in Bharatnatyam and Priyanka has training in Kathak. Though both are classically trained, both the dance forms are totally different. The mudras, the postures, the rhythm, beat everything is different. So when we got these two together, we had to make sure their postures look correct and equal. It shouldn’t look like one is performing classical and one has Bollywood tinge. The girls really helped each other to get their postures correct. While both had different steps, they had to look like they come from the same era. The part where both had similar steps, it was tough to make it look perfect, because not only Deepika and Priyanka, but, the entire dance team had to perfect the feel and steps.”

While we think it was all in a day’s work, the song actually took 10 days…to be precise the song was in 10 nights. The choreographer shared, “It was very difficult for us to shoot on the cemented floor, there were bruises and cuts and it took us 10 nights to complete the song shoot.”