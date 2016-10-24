Bajrang Dal leader calls for boycott of ’made in China’ products

Mangaluru, Oct 24: Reports confirm that Bajrang Dal national convener Rajesh Pande has urged people to boycott all China-made products as China “has joined hands with Pakistan”.

Speaking after inaugurating Bajrang Dal’s regional convention, Pande said through such action, support to terrorism would come down. Stating that the progressive people of the country only began to speak about intolerance after the Dadri incident, Pande wondered where these intellectuals were when thousands of Pandits were driven away from Kashmir. Similar indifference were exhibited during several other incidents where Hindus were the victims, he alleged.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad State president M.B. Puranik urged Bajrang Dal workers not to take the law into their hands. Stating that they were meant to serve the country without any expectations, Puranik told the volunteers not to aspire for political power. At the same time, VHP and Bajrang Dal will strongly denounce caste practices and are committed to the unity of all Hindus, Puranik said.

He also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take stern action against terrorist outfits without looking for votes from one particular community or the other. He also asked the State government not to go ahead with the Tipu Jayanthi celebrations.