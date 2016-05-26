Bajrang Dal leader sent to 14-day judicial custody

Lucknow, May 26: The Faizabad convenor of Bajrang Dal, Mahesh Mishra, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a city court on Thursday, police said.

Mishra was arrested on Wednesday for calling a certain community terrorists during ‘Shaurya Diwas’ celebrations.

Mishra was also accused of exhorting, at a rally at Karsewakpuram a few days back, the Hindu community members to stockpile weapons and arms to take on the “terrorist” community.

Soon after Mishra’s arrest, hundreds of his supporters had gathered and raised anti-police slogans.

The Bajrang Dal and its affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) slammed the Akhilesh Yadav-led government in Uttar Pradesh of cracking down on their leaders to appease the Muslim community for votes.

They also said that flaunting weapons and training their cadre in weapons use was normal and was being done since 1984 when the group was formed.