At Bajrang Dal training camp, cadres seen killing men dressed as Muslims

Ayodhya/New Delhi, May 24: The Bajrang Dal is conducting its annual self-defence camp in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya city wherein cadres are trained to use rifles, swords and sticks so that they can ‘protect the Hindus.

Similar camps would be held till June 5 in Sultanpur, Gorakhpur, Pilibhit, Noida and Fatehpur cities in the state.

The cadres can be seen killing men dressed as Muslims during the mock drill, ANI reported Monday.

Manoj Verma, the organizer, said the cadres are given a lot of boost during the camps.

“We prepare them to boost their self-esteem. This training is of self-defence. They are taught to tackle different situations. This is about self-confidence,” Verma said.

“This whole annual program is about boosting the self-confidence and morale of the cadres,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shobha Oza condemned the event and called on the NDA regime to put a ban on such activities.

“It is unfortunate that whenever the elections come then the BJP starts these kinds of activities. The BJP believes in polarization. The government should put a ban and the culprits should get adequate punishment,” Oza told ANI.

Bajrang Dal, which is the youth wing of Vishva Hindu Parishad, has faced allegations of rioting and violence against religious minorities in the past.