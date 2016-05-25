Bajrangi Dal camp row: CPI(M) questions SP govt silence, calls on President to take action

New Delhi, May 25 : The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday castigated the self defence camp organised by a right-wing group Bajrang Dal and questioned the silence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on the matter. It also urged President Pranab Mukherjee to take action.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat told ILT, “I don’t know why the Akhilesh Yadav government is silent. What is more shocking is the defence of the Governor. He is bound to uphold the constitution. I Urge the Rashtripati Bhavan to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. It is absolutely condemnable if the Governor will patronise such activities.”

A video that shows activists of the Bajrang Dal training with sticks has triggered a police case that includes charges of inciting hatred between different religious groups.

An FIR was lodged late last night against the Bajrang Dal activists, following a video that showed the cadres taking part in a mock drill where men wearing skull caps have been portrayed as terrorists.

Faizabad Superintend of Police Sankalp Sharma told ILT that the FIR has been registered under Section 153 A for promoting enmity between different groups and added that the matter is being investigated.

In the annual self-defence camp, the Bajrang Dal cadres are trained to use rifles, swords and sticks so that they can ‘protect the Hindus’.

Similar camps would be held till June 5 in Sultanpur, Gorakhpur, Pilibhit, Noida and Fatehpur cities in the state.

The cadres can be seen killing men dressed as Muslims during the mock drill.

Downplaying the furore over the annual self-defence camp, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik yesterday said that there was nothing wrong in conducting such camps, adding it should be continued at all costs.

Justifying his stand, Naik said such camps promote self-defence, which was a skill that should be imbibed by every individual.