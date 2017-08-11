Bakerloo Line train fire forces UK transit to evacuate Oxford Circus station in London,4 treated for smoke inhalation

London,August11:A fire has broken out on a Tube train in the height of morning rush hour, causing Oxford Circus station to be evacuated as two people were taken to hospital.

Passengers posted photos of smoke pouring out of a Bakerloo Line train on social media as thousands of commuters were evacuated.

Tom Singer said the train “appeared to be on fire” and photos showed passengers covering their mouths and noses with their clothes as smoke filled a carriage.

Fire on the bakerloo line Oxford circus today – great Friday start pic.twitter.com/SVtZxWClDi — Joe Bunting (@jnzbunting) August 11, 2017

Oxford Circus tube station evacuated due to ’emergency’ pic.twitter.com/4HSrRazxAl — Tom Richell (@tomrichell) August 11, 2017

Another commuter, Katie Watts‏, wrote on Twitter: “Just got off the tube at Oxford Circus and the train across the platform was on fire, got evacuated out.”

She described the evacuation as “quick in an orderly fashion” but another passenger said fleeing the station was “f***ing terrifying”, while others described smoke and the smell of burning plastic.

Mel Bastos said she was waiting “when the train that arrived on the platform was emanating smoke”.

“There was one maybe two particular carriages which were full of smoke,” she told The Independent.

“It was spreading quickly across the platform.

“We were advised to leave the station swiftly. People started running up the escalators and everyone was being evacuated.”

Footage showed the platform filling with smoke as an automated message rang out saying: “Due to a reported emergency, would all passengers leave the station immediately.”