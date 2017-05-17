Balakot: Indian troops retaliate to ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Balakot/Jammu and Kashmir, May 17: Pakistani Army continued its provocations as it initiated ceasefire violation in Balakot sector here in Jammu and Kashmir last night and intermittent firing continued.

The Indian troops gave a befitting reply to Islamabad‘s attack.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army, earlier on Sunday, instigated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chiti Bakri area of Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army also retaliated to the unprovoked act strongly and effectively.

At least two civilians including a minor girl were killed and nine people, including four soldiers, were injured in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Rajouri district.

Earlier on Saturday, two civilians were killed as Pakistan Army continued its unprovoked firing in state’s Nowshera sector. (ANI)