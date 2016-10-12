Bald eagle freed after being trapped in grill of car in Florida

Miami,Oct12:Florida officials successfully removed a bald eagle stuck in the grill of a man’s car last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on Facebook of deputies and Clay Fire Department officials working together to carefully extract the bird.

According to the Oct. 8 post, the eagle flew in front of an unidentified drivers vehicle and became stuck in the grill. Luckily for the eagle, officials were able to extract him alive, and he was turned over to Bird Emergency Aid and Kare Sanctuary in Jacksonville, Fla.