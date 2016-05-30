‘Balika Vadhu’ enters Limca Book of Records

Mumbai, May 30 : Television serial “Balika Vadhu” has made its way to the Limca Books of Records as the longest running daily fiction soap in Hindi, with a run of over 2,000 episodes.

The show began by delving into the social issue of child marriages. It traced the life of young bride Anandi, whose life goes through ups and downs after she is married at a young age to Jagdish. Her trials and tribulations, and her fight against the social system forms the crux of the story, which has now moved to telling her the journey of her daughter Nandini.

“The show’s meaningful content, endearing story-line and inspirational characters have created a strong impact on the mind of the viewers. As the show enters the Limca Book of Records and achieves this brand new milestone, we would like to graciously thank our viewers for their everlasting support in making ‘Balika Vadhu’ an industry-wide benchmark,” Manisha Sharma, programming head of channel Colors, said in a statement.

As far as the current narrative is concerned, “Balika Vadhu” is now gearing up for a love triangle between Nandini (Mahhi Vij), Amit (Avinash Sachdev) and Krish (Ruslaan Mumtaz).

“We are very honoured and delighted that ‘Balika Vadhu’ has created a record for being the Longest Running Daily Soap and is featured in the ‘Limca Book of Records’,” said Sunjoy Waddhwa, chief managing director, Sphere Origins.