Balkrishna Doshi wins 2018 Pritzker Prize

Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi won the Pritzker prize 2018, The Guardian reported. Doshi who worked with Le Corbusier was supervising his designs for the city of Chandigarh in India. He has been named as the winner of the 2018 Pritzker prize, the highest accolade in architecture.

He is famous for his masterpiece work in low-cost housing, Doshi became one of the most known architects of independent India, blending international modernist principles with an essence of Indian traditions. BV Doshi is the first Indian architect who receives this prestigious award.

“Balkrishna Doshi has always created an architecture that is serious, never flashy or a follower of trends,” said the Pritzker jury in its citation, praising his work as embodying “a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to contribute to his country and its people through high-quality, authentic architecture” the Guardian reported.

Doshi who Born in Pune in 1927, into a family that had been into the furniture industry for generations, studied architecture in Mumbai before he travelling to Paris in 1951 to work for Le Corbusier.To oversee Corbusier’s projects in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, he returned to India in 1954.