Baloch activists launch sit-in protest outside Chinese embassy in London

London/New Delhi, Sep 26 : Baloch activists on Monday began a week-long sit-in protest outside the Chinese embassy in London, accusing China of “helping” Pakistan in committing “atrocities and human rights violations” in Balochistan province.

Activists of Free Baloch Movement of Baloch nationalist Harbiyar Marri sought legal permission to protest for six days and nights till October 1, the Chinese National Day.

“We will sit here for a week 24 hours everyday. China is helping Pakistan with the human rights violations in Balochistan. Despite several Baloch warnings, China continues exploiting Baloch resources and is an official partner of Pakistan in Baloch atrocities,” Faiz Muhammad Baloch, a protester and activist from Free Balochistan Movement, told IANS.

The protesters started gathering outside the Chinese embassy on Sunday night.

They also protested against the $46 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor and said that China is looting the Baloch resources while people of Balochistan are condemned to live amid negligence and poverty.

