Baloch leader asked to file asylum papers with Indian embassy in Bern

New Delhi, Sep 20:Baloch Republican Party leader Brahumdagh Bugti on Tuesday approached the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva to file the application papers for asylum in India.

Bugti was then asked by the Permanent Mission of India to approach the Indian embassy in Bern, Switzerland for the same purpose. Earlier last week, Bugti, in an interaction with the media, said that he will follow the legal process and formally file the asylum papers to the Indian government.

It was also reported that the BRP will approach India, Afghanistan or Bangladesh to file a case against China at the International Court of Justice. We will start working on it right away, Bugti had said. The Baloch Republican Party has also decided to file criminal cases against Pakistani army generals at International criminal courts. Earlier it was reported by Pakistani media that Bugti and his aides were applying for an Indian citizenship.

The report had suggested that the talks of a citizenship in India had been going on even before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the Balochistan issue in his Independence Day address.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India, though, had denied these reports and said that no such decision had been taken yet. Bugti had also denied any such reports.

Balochistan has been suffering from conflicts and severe violations of human rights at the hands of Pakistani armed forces in the region. The Asian Human Rights Commission had also come up with reports showing the tortures the people of Balochistan had been enduring at the hands of Pakistan military.