Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti files asylum papers for India

September 19, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Sep 19: Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti has decided to file asylum papers to India. The Baloch Republican Party decides to file criminal cases against Pakistani army generals at International criminal courts.

“Our people in Balochistan and Afghanistan are in a very difficult situation. Very few of them are able to come to Europe, rest are living there only. So, we want that the Indian Government should open there doors for them and provide them access, including myself. Right now, I’m here (Switzerland), but I face problem regarding my travel. So, if I get an option to be in India, I will definitely go there,” Bugti told ANI.

He said that the request would be made formally after discussing the issue within the party on September 19.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Baloch people have seen and we understand how devilish the Pakistan government and the Pakistan army are: Baloch leader
Baloch people have seen and we understand how devilish the Pakistan government and the Pakistan army are: Baloch leader
Pakistan court issues arrest warrant against General Pervez Musharraf for alleged murder of Baloch leader
Baloch leader asked to file asylum papers with Indian embassy in Bern
Baloch leader Bugti says will take Pakistan, ISI and its army to International Criminal Court for atrocities on Baloch people
Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti to appeal for political asylum in India; to present case with Indian Embassy in Geneva
Top