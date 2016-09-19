Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti files asylum papers for India

New Delhi, Sep 19: Baloch leader Brahamdagh Bugti has decided to file asylum papers to India. The Baloch Republican Party decides to file criminal cases against Pakistani army generals at International criminal courts.

“Our people in Balochistan and Afghanistan are in a very difficult situation. Very few of them are able to come to Europe, rest are living there only. So, we want that the Indian Government should open there doors for them and provide them access, including myself. Right now, I’m here (Switzerland), but I face problem regarding my travel. So, if I get an option to be in India, I will definitely go there,” Bugti told ANI.

He said that the request would be made formally after discussing the issue within the party on September 19.