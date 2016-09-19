Baloch leader Bugti says will take Pakistan, ISI and its army to International Criminal Court for atrocities on Baloch people

New Delhi, September 19: Baloch Republican Party (BRP) founder Brahamdagh Bugti on Monday said that his party would take Pakistan to the International Criminal Court for the killing of Baloch people in Balochistan.

“We will also take Pakistan to the International Criminal Court, the Pakistani Army Generals be it past, present or from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI),” Bugti told ANI.

The Baloch people across the globe have been holding protests with an objective to highlight state atrocities on Baloch civilians across Balochistan.

The protestors have even thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting them in their cause.

Meanwhile, Bugti also said that they would take Beijing to the International Court of Justice over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He asserted that he would take the help of other countries including India since it was difficult to file an appeal alone.

“So, we have decided that we will take China to the International Court of Justice with help of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India since it is difficult to file an appeal alone,” he added.

The Baloch people have been protesting alleging Pakistan of being only concerned about the resources in Balochistan and not its people and exploiting the region’s resources and trading it to Beijing.

Considered to be a part of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative, the USD46 billion project coversBalochistan and Sindh provinces and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Described as an economic “game-changer” by Pakistan and China, the project also has strategic implications for India and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Gwadar port in Balochistan province is a key part of the CPEC and is being developed with the Chinese assistance.

India has formally opposed the CPEC because it runs through PoK.