Baloch nationalists protest outside Pak mission over terrorism

New York, Sep 24: Baloch nationalists along with the Indian-American community members staged a protest outside Pakistan’s Consulate in US against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Holding placards and shouting slogans against Pakistan for human rights violations, abduction and killings of civilians and rape of women, protesters condemned the recent “dastardly and cowardly act of Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack” in Uri.

Many protesters, mostly American Friends of Balochistan activists and Indian-Americans, carried placards highlighting the oppression of minorities, women and children in Pakistan and urged the US government to stop funding Pakistan.

A placard held by a soldier described Pakistan as the “Ivy League of Terrorism”.

Two days ago, First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Eenam Gambhir had noted that the land of Taxila, one of the greatest learning centres of ancient times, “is now host to the Ivy League of terrorism” and attracts aspirants and apprentices from all over the world.