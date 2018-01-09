Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri resigns following Pakistan PM’s advice

Quetta/Pakistan, Jan 9: Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri on Tuesday resigned prior to a no-confidence motion being taken up against him in the provincial assembly.

The chief minister arrived at the Governor House and tendered his resignation to Mohammad Khan Achakzai, Geo News quoted sources, as saying.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had, earlier, advised Zehri to resign in light of the no-confidence motion.

Sources told Geo News that Abbasi took this decision in order to control the unstable political situation in Balochistan. The Pakistani prime minister had also noticed the performance of the party lawmakers in the province.

Speaking to Geo News, Jan Achakzai, the spokesperson for the Balochistan chief minister, however, rejected reports and said the chief minister would face the no-confidence motion in the assembly.

However, Balochistan Opposition Leader Maulana Wassay said it would be better if Zehri followed suit to Abbasi’s advice to resign.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has a government both at the Centre and in the province, had made futile efforts to stem the political crisis in Balochistan.

A no-confidence motion was submitted against Zehri last week, which gained momentum and is said to have had the support of majority lawmakers of the provincial assembly, leading to fears of his removal from the chief minister’s post.

The Balochistan chief minister required the support of 33 members from a house of 65 members, to survive the no-confidence motion. The motion was expected to be taken up in the assembly today at 4 pm The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, the ruling party’s ally in Balochistan, has 14 seats in the assembly, while, the National Party has 11 seats.

Earlier, on January 1, Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti had submitted his resignation to Abbasi.

Abbasi also held meetings with the governor and chief minister of Balochistan.

Zehri had reportedly said that he would fight against the no-confidence motion and will prove his support in the house. (ANI)