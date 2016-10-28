Balochistan family protest : Deliver Shabir Baloch to us, says anguished Baloch family

Karachi, Oct 28: Anguished family members of abducted student leader Shabir Baloch have asked the authorities to delevre him to them in good health.

Raising slogans against the Pakistani government and called on United Nations to take “action for save recovery of student’s leaders”.

The Balochistan Student Organisation (BSO-Azad) had earlier staged a protest in Karachi against Shabir Baloch’s unlawful abduction by Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

Shabir (24) is the BSO’s information secretary. He was allegedly abducted by the Pakistani Army on October 4 from Gowarkop.

Shabir was attending a gathering the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) when army conducted a raid at the place where gathering was being held.

Apart from Shabir, 29 others were also picked up.

Pro-freedom Baloch political parties and student organization say that most of these affected regions fall under the CPEC.