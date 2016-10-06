Ban ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, says Maharashtra Navnirman Sena as Karan Johar supported Pakistani artistes

New Delhi, October 6: After the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) successfully threatening Pakistani actors on leaving the country, has now called for a ban on ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ directed by Karan Johar, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Bollywood actors who have raised genuine questions about the legality of such ‘jingoistic’ actions have been critically shunned by politicians and actors in one voice. Veteran actor Om Puri, who has worked multiple times in Pakistan, was criticised for saying that Pakistani actors work on valid visas. The actor had to later apologise for his remark, reports newsx.com.

Director and talk show-host Karan Johar supported the vocation of Pakistani actors in the country and said that the actors from the neighbouring country should not be targeted. However, after his statement, MNS carried out protests outside his office and residence.

Actor Nana Patekar’s comment where he says that the country comes first has went viral on social media.

A ban on ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ was only a matter of time.