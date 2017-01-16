Ban on Jallikattu as an assault on Tamil culture and tradition, Communist Party of India

New Delhi, Jan. 16: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday described the ban on Jallikattu as an assault on Tamil culture and tradition while asserting that the historic bull-taming sport could not be ‘wiped out’ easily.

“The whole state of Tamil Nadu is agitating on this issue. There is overwhelming consciences on Jallikattu. People do not want any ban on it. Tamil people consider Jallikattu as part of their culture and tradition and any attempt to stop or ban Jallikkatu is taken as an assault on Tamil culture , identity and tradition,” CPI leader D. Raja told ANI.

Raja, further said that the matter of Jallikattu should be seen in a correct historic perspective.

“It has a history and this cannot be wiped out, that is why there is huge agitation in support of Jallikattu and people are questioning the credibility of state and union government,” Raja added.

The people of Tamil Nadu yesterday urged the Supreme Court to pass the judgement on Jallikattu after a proper analysis.

Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) also expressed disappointment over the apex court’s ruling against Jallikattu.

Protests over banning of Jallikattu dampened the festive spirit in Madurai.

Anguished by the continuing ban on Jallikattu for the third year in a row, the people in some villages in Madurai district observed the festival as “Black Pongal.”

They hoisted black flags and held processions condemning PETA (an animal rights organisation) and demanded that the Centre take steps to conduct Jallikattu.

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court rejected a plea seeking to allow Jallikattu played during the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

An apex court bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and R. Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who requested for the verdict, that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order.

The court had earlier in 2014 banned Jallikattu on grounds of animal cruelty. (ANI)