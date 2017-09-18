Ban on liquor consumption at public places in Goa, liquor shops to be in trouble if people drink in open area: Goa CM

Panaji/ Goa, September 18: Announcing a notification on banning drinking in public places, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has asserted that the state will ban drinking of liquor in public places to curb the nuisance created by people in drunken condition.

Parrikar further asserted that the government will also impose fines or cancel the licence of the liquor shops that allow people to drink near it. He said necessary amendments to the Goa, Daman and Diu Excise Act, 1964 will be done next month.

While addressing a conference at a ‘Swachch Bharat’ function here on Sunday, Parrikar said, “If someone wants to drink (liquor), they should drink inside and not in public places. In the next 15 days, I will hold meetings with government officials to ban the consumption of liquor at public places. Liquor shops will face the music if people are found drinking in the open spaces near the shop.”

The state government has already banned drinking on the beaches. They are currently governing the licences to the liquor outlets under Goa, Daman and Diu Excise Act, 1964.

(ANI)