Ban on NDTV is in the national “interest”, defends Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu

Chennai, November 5: Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday defended the one day ban imposed on NDTV India over its Pathankot coverage and said the decision is for the safety and security of the country.

Naidu told media, “This action of asking a TV channel to take off for one day is in the interest of the country’s safety and security. NDTV India ban is a logical conclusion of concerns voiced by the UPA government over coverage of anti-terror operations since 26/11.”

He claimed that the decision against NDTV India was not based on ‘any newly invented rule and principle’.

He further added that the belated criticism is clearly ill informed and politically inspired to create a controversy.

NDTV India has been told it must go off air on Wednesday as penalty for its coverage of the terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in January.