Ban reminiscent of Emergency: Editors Guild backs NDTV India

New Delhi, Nov 04: The Editors Guild of India backs NDTV India saying the government decision is a harsh censorship, reminiscent of Emergency. It says the government panel decision is unprecedented and a direct violation of freedom of media.

Yesterday, the Information and Broadcasting ministrys inter-ministerial committee has recommended that news channel NDTV India be taken off air for 24 hours for allegedly revealing strategically-sensitive information during the course of its coverage of the anti-terror operations at the Pathankot airbase earlier this year.

The first-of-its-kind order has imposed a blackout prohibiting the transmission or re-transmission of NDTV India channel for one day on any platform throughout India with effect from 00:01 hrs on 9th November to 00:01 hrs of 10th November.

This is NDTV’s statement: “The order of the MIB has been received. It is shocking that NDTV has been singled out in this manner. Every channel and newspaper had similar coverage. In fact NDTV’s coverage was particularly balanced. After the dark days of the emergency when the press was fettered, it is extraordinary that NDTV is being proceeded against in this manner.” NDTV is examining all options in this matter.