Bandh call in Kashmir by separatists over killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, August 2: The separatist leaders in Kashmir called for ‘bandh’ on Wednesday to protest the killing of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and a civilian on Tuesday. The civilian was killed in protest that erupted following an encounter in which LeT terrorist Abu Dujana and Arif was gunned down by security forces on Tuesday.

Separatists Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have jointly called for ‘Bandh’.

They have also appealed people to offer funeral prayers in absentia after Zuhr prayers for slain militants and civilian.

As a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, the authorities have imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC under the jurisdiction of five police stations- Nowhatta, MR Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar and Safakadal- of district Srinagar.

In a major breakthrough, LeT chief commander Abu Dujana of Pakistan along with his accomplice Arif was killed in an encounter with security forces at Hakripora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.

Dujana was one of the most wanted terrorists and carried over Rs. 15 lakh bounty on his head. On July 19, Dujana and two of his associates gave the slip to security forces in Pulwama district.

According to media reports, the trio exchanged fire with the armed forces and managed to flee from the spot. The Indian Army in July released a list of 12 most-wanted terrorists operating in the Kashmir Valley and Dujana was among them. (ANI)