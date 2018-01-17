Bangalore girl bags gold medal in KATTA at National Karate Championship

| By : Web Desk

Bangalore, January 17: A student from Greenwood High School, Bangalore has won a Gold medal for katta (Knife, Axe, Tomahawk throwing) at the 29th National Karate Championship held in Mumbai recently. Bhavika Kothari, a grade VII student bagged the gold medal in the 12-13 years age category.

Bhavika Kothari, a black belt holder in Karate, also won a silver medal for Kumite. Bhavika started learning Karate at the tender age of 6, clinching one belt after the other. She has won numerous gold and bronze medals in both national and inter-school level kumite and katta events before achieving this feat.

The Karate National Championship is the biggests competition for Karate in India organized and is organized by the All India Karate do Federation (AIFK). The competition includes the various styles of Karate recognized by the Government of India, Indian Olympic Association, Asian Karate Federation and World Karate Federation.

The championship witnessed more than 400 participations from across the country in about 60 events. The participants were sieved out from the winners of district and state level championships conducted across the country by the AIFK.