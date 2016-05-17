Bangalore: Senior executive hits car into auto, 4 hurt

Bangalore, May 17 : At least four people were hurt as a top executive of a private company crashed his BMW car into an autorickshaw in Bangalore’s Indiranagar area, media reports said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

The accused driver has been identified as Samrat Chadha, reports said.

The injured person were identified as Manikantha, Manjunath, Govardhan and the auto driver, Sudha Mohan.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are said to be out of danger.

The accused driver was under the influence of alcohol when the mishap occurred, police said.

“He was clearly under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place,” CK Baba, deputy commissioner of police, traffic (east) was quoted as saying by News X.

Cases under IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others ), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person or bya person under the influence of drugs) have been registered against Samrat.