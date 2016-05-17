Bangalore: Senior executive hits car into auto, 4 hurt

May 17, 2016 | By :

Bangalore, May 17 : At least four people were hurt as a top executive of a private company crashed his BMW car into an autorickshaw in Bangalore’s Indiranagar area, media reports said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

The accused driver has been identified as Samrat Chadha, reports said.

The injured person were identified as Manikantha, Manjunath, Govardhan and the auto driver, Sudha Mohan.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are said to be out of danger.

The accused driver was under the influence of alcohol when the mishap occurred, police said.

“He was clearly under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place,” CK Baba, deputy commissioner of police, traffic (east) was quoted as saying by News X.

Cases under IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others ), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person or bya person under the influence of drugs) have been registered against Samrat.

Tags:
Related News
Biker killed in Delhi after his neck slit by wire tied between two police barricades
24 killed after bus falls into a canal in West Bengal
Man takes selfie to be hit by train, lands him in hospital
‘Can’t soil our vehicle with blood’, police officers let bleeding teenagers to die
16-year-old boy slashed by sword; Denied treatment, bled to death
Liquor truck overturned at the DND flyover near the Yamuna bridge, with the accident leading to huge traffic snarls
Top