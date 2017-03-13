Bangladesh axe Mahmudullah for second Sri Lanka Test

Dhaka, March 13: Batsman Mahmudullah Riyad of Bangladesh have dropped from their squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, a senior cricket official said on Monday.

“Mahmudullah Riyad is coming back home before the second Test as he is struggling with form,” chief selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board Minhajul Abedin told News agencies.

“A fast bowler will also return though we have not decided yet who he should be,” Minhajul Abedin said.

Going into their 100th Test match on Wednesday at the P Saravanamuttu Stadium, Bangladesh is trailing the hosts 0-1 in a two-match series after last week`s crushing 259-run loss at Galle.

Mahmudullah Riyad, who has played 33 Test matches since his debut against the West Indies in 2007, scored 8 and 0 in the two innings at Galle.

The 31-year-old has scored only one half-century in last seven Tests.

Opening batsman Imrul Kayes has already joined the squad in Colombo as a replacement.

Imrul missed the last three Tests — respectively against New Zealand, India and Sri Lanka — because of a hamstring injury.